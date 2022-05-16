Coos Bay absolutely needs a new library. A 2014 engineering assessment concluded that the library foundations were failing. Fixing them would cost $8million; other necessary repair costs were not estimated. Foundation repair would close the library for 1-2 years; everything would have to be moved and stored and staff laid off.
Once all repairs were done, the building would still be in the tsunami zone. A team spent many days searching for a suitable downtown location out of the tsunami zone; no suitable site was ever found. At some point, the library building will become unsafe and unusable. One example: the shifting foundation crushed the sewer line and left the library without toilets or water for several weeks. Sani-cans were placed by the main entrance during repairs. Eight years of concerted effort to develop a new library have brought us to where we are today. Publicity and public input were part of the process every step of the way. If we do not proceed with building a new library, there’s major risk the Library will close.
The Coos Bay Public Library is a vital community center, the main star in the constellation of South Coast libraries. It is the largest library on the Oregon Coast. Nearly 13,000 people hold Coos Bay library cards. Thousands more also use the library. In 2018-19, before the pandemic, there were 186,302 visits. There are 30,000 public computer uses per year. In 2019-2020 even during restricted access, there were 355,210 wireless uses. Of the 137,000 items checked out last year, 80% were printed books.
Many residents’ opposition is that the new library isn’t located downtown. Yet, not one of them has come up with a viable site. A new library downtown would likely cost more than the $30 million that some have misleadingly stated the current proposal will cost. Some are willing to risk the closure of the library rather than address the problem now. This is a gamble we cannot afford to take. Our library is a vital community center we all can be proud of – it’s time to get it a new home.
Robert More
Coos Bay
