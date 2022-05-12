In the race for County Clerk, it’s important to select the candidate who knows the job and is most able to run the office fairly.
At a recent forum, the only candidate who showed a detailed understanding of the job and how elections are conducted was Julie Brecke. She’s done her research and she exhibited the best understanding of the job. Diane Rich proved in detail she doesn’t have the same level of understanding in her recent letter to the editor decrying two of the commissioners for their selection of an interim clerk.
First, the person selected to fill the interim position is a 20-year veteran of the Coos County Clerk’s Office. I didn’t see anybody else on the list of candidates who seemed to share that level of experience. The person had retired from the office, chose to spend her time with the local Democratic Party and resigned that position immediately upon finding out she had been selected to hold the interim clerk position, which she came out of retirement to fill for one year. I have every faith that she will run fair elections; she’s been doing it for decades. These conspiracy theories of partisanship are intriguing, given that Rich herself has her signs plastered outside the Republican Headquarters. If partisanship is a problem, Rich should look in the mirror.
The vote to appoint the interim clerk was conducted by all three commissioners, whose job it is to make that appointment. The interim clerk was unanimously appointed by a majority Republican Coos County Commission.
Rich’s call for two of the commissioners to recuse themselves again demonstrates a lack of knowledge of how county government works. Had two commissioners recused themselves, there could be no quorum and therefore no appointment at all. Just one commissioner can’t make a decision like that unilaterally. We need a clerk who understands how government works, and that’s Julie Brecke.
I urge you to vote for Julie Brecke for County Clerk. She’s non-partisan and knows the job better than her competition.
Crystal Davison
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In