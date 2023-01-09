I appreciate that Llewellyn King’s December 30 Guest Column in The World, “Opinion: New Year Faces Old Problems,” offered a couple ideas on how the tragedy in Ukraine might be addressed. On the other hand, concerning the other two “problems” noted, Mr. King failed to move beyond the frustrating practice of merely describing things we all know too well because we are living it.
For example, concerning the problem of immigration, Mr. King described the tragic movement of peoples all over the world and regrettably stoked unhelpful emotions by concluding: “Conquest by immigration is a fear in many places.” Why did Mr. King not point out the colonial policies, related corruption, unjust trade policies, and corporate misuse of the land that have made so many parts of the world unlivable?
