Mayoral Candidate John Briggs: We can’t go back to the days when you were mayor. After the mayoral forum Thursday, it became crystal clear that how things may have worked when you were mayor has drastically changed.

I believe in your good intentions, but your view of what’s required is too limited to do what’s required for expanding economic opportunities we need here.

