Mayoral Candidate John Briggs: We can’t go back to the days when you were mayor. After the mayoral forum Thursday, it became crystal clear that how things may have worked when you were mayor has drastically changed.
I believe in your good intentions, but your view of what’s required is too limited to do what’s required for expanding economic opportunities we need here.
Your skills are valuable, but they are not enough. You did not show any awareness around the mayor’s role in building relationships with organizations in the fabric of our community but outside of the jurisdiction of the city.
That $6 million of additional funds brought in by the current administration is just the beginning of what we could draw here and what we need to build back economic opportunity for the people who actually live here.
Those funds did not and do not magically appear.
They came from inquiries, discussions, meetings, scheduling, researching and writing. That takes expansive, sustained effort by a group of people who are constantly looking for opportunities, always actively learning to navigate what’s required to bring those funds to us.
As the mayor, one needs to be on top of that opportunity pipeline, making those connections. Judging from your responses to questions during the forum, you are totally unaware of that pipeline of opportunity, much less how to use it.
If you win this race, I’m very concerned that you won’t be up to the task. What is your plan to learn about the relationships you **must** build to bring opportunity here?
For those interested, the forum was put on by the Coos County League of Women Voters and moderated by retired circuit court judge Paula Bechtold. Link to watch video is here:
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In