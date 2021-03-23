We live in such a special part of the country. Coos County has definitely been blessed with God’s amazing creation. We’ve got the majestic ocean on one side and the beautiful forests, rivers and vibrant green pastures on the other. We should thank God every day for the privilege of living in this place we call home. We should be grateful, and we should honor God and his creation by taking care of it.
Within the last year, I have noticed something that has disgusted me and made me sick to my stomach at the same time. Coos County is starting to look like a third-world country. Our highways, backroads, our country lanes are becoming knee deep in litter and trash that people are too lazy to take to the dump or dispose of properly.
There’s no excuse for it. Empty fountain cups and lids, empty Styrofoam containers, empty beer and soda cans and on and on. My question is don’t you have a garbage can at home to dispose of these things? There are garbage cans available in front of most stores, gas stations and along our city streets you could even use.
We need to start taking some pride in where we live, and we need to take action. We need to honor God and his creation, and what a better time than now to do it when we’re all stuck in our homes. All you need is gloves, a trash bag and a bright-colored shirt or jacket so motorists can see you along roadways. You can social distance, and what a great way to get the kids out of the house for fresh air, exercise and a great lesson to teach them. They could even make a little money on can and bottle deposits.
You could start by cleaning up in your own neighborhood or in front of your own property and then enlarge your clean-up area. Just a couple hours a week would make a huge difference.
I’m going to get started.
Deborah Bright
Myrtle Point
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In