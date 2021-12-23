We do not determine the time and place of our birth or our parents. We are not “created equal.” Not one of us is guaranteed “equal opportunity.” All of us will witness - if not experience directly – exploitation, persecution, cruelty. Why? Human beings are egregiously fallible. Evil – not compassion, good works – prevails. Selfish beings trample upon the vulnerable to amass power, wealth. Liars, cheaters triumph.
I have lived 87 years. I once believed that here in American good people could keep at bay indefinitely that which the worst of us collectively fabricate. I have learned that we Americans are no better morally than the inhabitants of almost any nation or culture.
We have among us the timid, managed by authoritarian fear-mongers; the mediocre “every man” so protective of his Caucasian privilege that he embraces anything disseminated hatefully about minorities; the voluntarily and not voluntarily uneducated so ignorant of fact, their emotions the determiner of whom to trust.
We have, controlling the susceptible, a plethora of opinion-shapers devoid wholly of honesty and conscience.
Our country is months away from becoming an autocracy. Fox News, hate-talk radio, conspiracy-disseminating web sites, TV-hungry Republican Party fabricators, and fascist-minded legislators are accomplishing their coordinated objective.
60% of registered Republicans believe the humongous lie that Biden stole the 2020 election. Never mind the minuscule evidence of such. Or that their party continues to gerrymander, purge voter registration lists, employ aggressive voter suppression tactics.
The GOP knows it can no longer win honest presidential elections. Its red state legislatures and governors are passing laws that grant them the power to reverse future Democratic Party victories. Federal legislation could stop this coup. Absent its passage, Democracy dies.
Harold Titus
Florence
