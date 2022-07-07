I was saddened but not surprised with the recent Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade. How could anyone be shocked when the court is now a religious one, at least that's how the conservative majority may see themselves.
They forget, however, that not everyone is Christian and that America is not a Christian country. It is a country where you should be free to be Christian if you choose to be.The Torah, Mishnah, and the Talmud-the three most sacred Jewish books- do not view a fetus as a soul until it is born. It is considered part of the woman's body until delivery. Judaism teaches that life begins not at conception or with a heartbeat but with the first breath.
If you force an individual to carry an unwanted pregnancy, it violates Jewish law because it prioritizes a fetus over the living adult. THIS IS A VIOLATION OF OUR CONSTITUTION which guarantees our freedom to practice our religion. It also impedes on other religions and their beliefs.
Not everyone in America is Christian, and not everyone believes that life begins at conception. This decision and the actions of states inacting abortion bans will have a huge influence on future litigation against state laws disallowing abortion and infringing on personal as well as religious freedoms.
Joanne Moss
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In