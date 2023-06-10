Commissioner Taylor has advocated abolishing mail in voting in Coos County on multiple occasions, most recently at the Bandon Town Hall on May 25. Setting aside whether or not county commissioners actually have the legal authority to change election processes, I question the wisdom of such an action.

A nonpartisan review from the Oregon Legislative Fiscal Office released in October of 2020 showed that between 2000 and 2019 Oregonians cast approximately 60.9 million ballots and the Oregon Department of Justice obtained 38 criminal convictions for voter fraud. The conservative think tank, The Heritage Foundation has been tracking voter fraud issues since 1979. Their database lists 21 cases in Oregon. Using the higher Oregon office numbers that is a voter fraud rate of .00006%

