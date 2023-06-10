Commissioner Taylor has advocated abolishing mail in voting in Coos County on multiple occasions, most recently at the Bandon Town Hall on May 25. Setting aside whether or not county commissioners actually have the legal authority to change election processes, I question the wisdom of such an action.
A nonpartisan review from the Oregon Legislative Fiscal Office released in October of 2020 showed that between 2000 and 2019 Oregonians cast approximately 60.9 million ballots and the Oregon Department of Justice obtained 38 criminal convictions for voter fraud. The conservative think tank, The Heritage Foundation has been tracking voter fraud issues since 1979. Their database lists 21 cases in Oregon. Using the higher Oregon office numbers that is a voter fraud rate of .00006%
Research by the Bipartisan Policy Center, the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University, the nonprofit Electronic Registration Information Center and others have concluded there is no evidence that mail balloting increases electoral fraud.
In the 2020 presidential election, Oregon taxpayers spent $2.48 in administration costs for each ballot cast. 75.5% of eligible voters voted - the 6th highest participation rate in the nation. In contrast in that same election, North Dakota had 50% of their total ballots cast by mail and spent $5.74 per ballot in administration and had only a 64.5% participation rate - 38th overall.
Given these facts it is hard to fathom an elected official advocating for a more expensive, less effective process to resolve a virtually non-existent problem.
