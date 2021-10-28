I recently signed up for the Coos County Sheriff's Emergency Warning System and was notified of the high wind warning on the South Coast. Since I live out on the Cape, I found this a valuable service and secured all my deck chairs, trash can, etc.
In the past we have had terrible winds that blew a trampoline and kids pool into neighboring yards, even over fences. While this wind warning was not what was expected, (winds are hard to predict) the warning was issued by the National Weather Service and passed on as it should be.
I heard some scoffing because it didn't blow as hard as expected, but still it could have been terrible, so don't be complacent, especially if you have trees around your home. Check out the Coos County Emergency Management website for more information.
Kudos to the Emergency Management section of the sheriff's office and all the media for being proactive. It was appreciated and one never knows when a warning will be justified.
Kathleen Hornstuen
Charleston
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In