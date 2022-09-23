As part of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Coos County Out of the Darkness Walk, I will be walking on Saturday, September 24, at Mingus Park to draw attention to the importance of suicide prevention. I won’t be walking alone. I will be joined by many who share my dedication. Last year, over 550 Out of the Darkness Walks took place in communities and on campuses across the United States, attended by a quarter of a million dedicated people who share my passion. Our movement is growing.
Like many, I walk because suicide has affected me personally. I have lost too many friends and family members and my resolve to end this epidemic is strong. In my effort to reduce suicide, I have dedicated my time to educating others about suicide prevention and mental health.
