No words can express just how hurt my heart is for those that have been left behind... Those who believed in the American Dream and wanted to help preserve and advance the basic American way of life... Truth is... Our Government surrendered to the Taliban, to the very enemy we have been fighting for the past 20 years! How many lives have been lost... and how many more will die that we left behind?
I feel ashamed for our country... for the unfathomable sorrow and disappointment of our citizens and allies left behind to fend for themselves against the tyranny that they are now surrounded by. Folks… you are about to see the media exploit the horrific events, the blood, the dismemberment, the opening of bellies and living people dragging their entrails through the city streets while onlookers cheer and throw feces at them. The unimaginable shall become commonplace before our very eyes. If you can think of the most hideous and cruel treatment of a human… then times that by 1,000… you still wouldn’t be close to what’s in the near future of those "we" left behind. A future where being beheaded would be considered kind and appreciative. Wake up America.
R. Doyle
Roseburg
