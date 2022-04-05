The Charleston Merchants Association is in favor of this initiative. The net result of passage will enhance the Charleston area via a new visitor’s center, increased tourism promotion and enhanced public safety.
• More than $277 million was spent by visitors to Coos County in 2019. This measure will encourage these valuable dollars coming in to our community to continue.
• All of the funds stay within the county and nothing is sent to Salem, benefiting the area directly.
• This will only affect visitors who stay overnight in a lodging facility in the Charleston and Barview areas.
• The only county park to be affected is Bastendorff and that will only apply to overnight stays in the camp ground. Nothing else will change regarding county parks.
• On a $40 tent site, a visitor will be asked to contribute less than $4. This will enhance the visit to the area next time.
• This program is already in place in Coos Bay and North Bend. The same type of program is also in place most everywhere in the country and the world. Charleston is an unincorporated community and so this is the method used to allow the community to participate.
• Tourism dollars in our community keep your local grocery store, tackle shop, gas station and small business going. This allows our community to have thriving local businesses that might otherwise not make it with just local traffic.
Help us enhance our community by voting yes on measure on measure 6-194!
Tim Hyatt
President
Charleston Merchants Association
