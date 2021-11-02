After hearing Superintendent Kevin Bogatin’s internet interview with the Coos County League of Women Voters and reading about North Bend School District 2021 Proposed Bond measure, I Voted yes on Measure 6-192.
I realized that as a property owner, the additional 77 cents per $1,000 of assessed value is a small price to pay to receive the desperately needed benefits. This bond measure has been considered for a long time. It truly is necessary. Our school buildings are older (59 years on average) and our facilities are antiquated (e.g., asbestos removed, new HVAC installed).
This measure’s plan addresses the need to upgrade and modernize our school facilities so they are safe, warm and dry places where our children can learn together and all in our community can benefit. VOTE YES on 6-192.
Rae Lea Cousens
North Bend
