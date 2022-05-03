As ballots are arriving in the mail, voters within the Coos Bay city limits will be deciding whether Coos Bay has a library for future generations.
The new library will be built on the eastern edge of Empire Lakes overlooking the lakes, a publicly held property that was beautifully enhanced by a generous land donation from John Topits. The whole parcel of public and donated lands has been known since 1997 as Topits Park. While the library building and its parking lots will not rest on any portion of the John Topits donation, the facility will enhance it.
Area citizens who have never entered the park will now experience it when visiting the library. Being in the Park will allow the library to develop outdoor programs, including educating about the importance of green space stewardship.
The $.53 per thousand increase on the current tax assessed property valuation will allow the city to provide a safe, energy-efficient, accessible, information access point that will continue to support the county library system as the largest library in the largest town on the Oregon coast. The Coos Bay Public Library supplies books and materials not able to be held in other Coos County and the SWOCC libraries through Coastlines.
The city needs a new library before our deteriorating one is permanently closed, a 911 Communications center that will accommodate the staff necessary to handle emergency calls, and an emergency site that can assist our neighbors in need during disasters.
I urge you to vote yes on Measure 1-196.
Susan Anderson
Coos Bay
