We encourage voters in the North Bend School District to support Measure 6-195 on your upcoming spring election ballot. This bond measure extends funding to repair and update aging health, safety, and security projects without raising the current tax rate.
When our schools were built in the 1950s and 1960s, architects didn’t consider the danger created by pandemics, gun violence and air quality. It’s time to remedy this. The bond would also expand vocational programs like culinary, metalworking, construction trades and graphic arts and renovate the NBHS cafeteria for our drama, choir and instrumental music programs. An added bonus is that the State of Oregon has awarded the district a grant of $4 million if the bond measure passes.
There’s nothing fancy in this measure – and no new school buildings – but maintenance would certainly be more costly if it is deferred to the future. Let’s work together to give our North Bend school children better opportunities to succeed. Previous generations passed bonds to build our schools…it’s our duty to keep them up-to-date. Vote yes on Measure 6-195.
Steven and Joan Greif
North Bend
