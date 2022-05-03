As you consider the May bond measure for a new Coos Bay Public Library/911 Communications Center, please join me on my library journey. I was Coos Bay Library Director for over 35 years through three expansions and technology upgrades in what is now a 57-year-old building.
I watched the building slowly deteriorate. The damage is accelerating despite the city’s attempts to address the problems, including recent temporary roof repairs to protect the library’s contents for a while. After retirement, I was saddened to learn that the building cannot be sustained much longer as it stands.
I was glad when the city hired engineers to examine the facility. Conclusion: Repairing and upgrading would cost millions, resulting in a still-out-of-date building in a tsunami zone. This does not seem a good investment of taxpayer dollars. In 2016, city staff and a library steering committee composed of library trustees and volunteers began a thorough search for an adequately-sized downtown location outside the tsunami zone.
No sites were found except for a few with private homes that would be costly to purchase, would remove properties from the tax rolls, and might require use of eminent domain.
The search then moved to the Empire area. After evaluating several sites, holding public meetings, considering pros and cons, a location owned by the city at the edge of Topits Park was chosen.
I wanted to know more, so sought information. I listened to the architect’s plans to retain the natural setting as a top priority, to nestle the library in trees on a ridge above the current parking lot at the lake’s edge, to leave the park itself unscathed. I saw the preliminary plans for a spacious, up-to-date library accessible to all.
None of those who are committed to the library remaining downtown have been able to provide a viable alternative. I am now excited about the new location. Above all, this is critical: This library, the largest pillar in our remarkable countywide library system, an institution that makes Coos Bay great, must be around for future generations. Please vote “yes” on Measure 6-196.
Carol Ventgen
North Bend
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In