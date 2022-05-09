May 17 is our primary election. “Coos County needs your vote” (by Vicki Bradley April, 15, 2022) got my attention. It stated factually that “on average 40% of registered Oregon voters cast ballots in the past two primary elections….Less than half.” These minorities were the decision makers and non-voters were their silent partners. Together those primaries effected all Oregonians.
This got me thinking about southwestern Oregon and Coos County where I live so I went to the Coos County Elections website. Their archive showed that our past two primary elections, May 18, 2021, and November 2, 2021, were also decided by minorities.
In May, 25% of registered Coos County voters chose their representatives in 18 different precincts, selected what facilities to fund and what local measures to approve. One quarter of the registered voters in Coos County cast their ballots. This made the minority and the non-voters the decision makers in the May 2021 primary. In November, 37% of registered Coquille School District voters and North Bend School District voters made the decision not to upgrade their school facilities. Again the minority and the non-voters decided the results.
May 17 will be our next primary and there will be consequences. The above voting records show that “non-voters” effected those elections. Their voices were heard “silently”.
For a community to function well all citizens need to be heard. Voting is that voice. Voting says what you want and what you don’t want.
Let your voice be heard loud and clear. VOTE May 17.
Rae Lea Cousens
North Bend
