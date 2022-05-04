The site chosen in John Topits Park by the city of Coos Bay for the new library will destroy the centerpiece main entry way to the entire park by completely removing the wonderful stand of tall trees that mark the beginning of the trail system, and replace it with a 31,500-square-foot building. In addition a multitude of adjoining trees will have to be removed to accommodate the various paved parking lots that accompany a large structure, thus effectively erasing any semblance of a park.
During the one to two year construction phase there will be no access to the upper lake for fishing and boating, now the most heavily used fishing area. There will be no access to the playground in the park. There will be no access to the trail system from there, now the most heavily used starting point for walkers and their dogs.
It also appears there will be no traffic signals put in on Newmark at Hull, already an often dangerous and difficult place to exit from Hull on to Newmark (that left-hand turn can be downright scary). Where is the site signage detailing what is going to happen there? Why has so little specific site detail been made available to the public?
I spoke with 60 or so park visitors over Earth Day weekend (of the hundreds using that entrance) and only one was aware that it is the new library site. The other 59 were some version of horrified and disbelief.
Why are you destroying one jewel to build a possible other on a site hidden from public view? This is throwing the baby out with the bath water. A library is a statement about a city or town and needs to be in a public place as part of the civic structure.
One final note: I can’t think of anything more disrespectful to the memory of all the work John Topits did. He must be turning over in his grave.
Please, Coos Bay voters, vote no on this or any other park location. Thank you.
Steven Skinner
North Bend
