While a new library is a desirable and worthy investment, sacrificing a large portion of one of our finest city parks to accommodate the library and police call center is a short-sighted and destructive plan.
There are suitable properties in the more convenient downtown area, which is where a public library belongs. If it must be located in the Empire district, why not purchase one (or more) of the many derelict properties on and around Newmark and make an improvement to the neighborhood, rather than encroach on our beautiful greenspace in John Topits Park?
There seems to have been a rush to get this bond on the ballot before thoroughly considering the location options. Please join me in voting NO on this bond proposal.
Sharon Rogers
Coos Bay
