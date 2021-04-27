In response to the articles regarding ATVs, I’d like to share a different perspective. Having worked with major vehicle manufacturers for over 30 years, I have been exposed to safety data and processes; I’m concerned the ATV safety issue has been overlooked.
In the article “Lakeside to send ATV issues back to voters,” the owner of Osprey Points states, “…we have 60 sites that we can generate income for the city.” If this statement is accurate, the traffic on North Lake Road could increase by 120 ATVs (60 sites times an average of two ATVs per site) per day. North Lake Road does not have a shoulder, sidewalks or streetlights. It already has significant traffic from trucks and autos. Increased congestion, especially with non-standard vehicles, will create unsafe conditions on this sub-standard road. Additionally, North Lake Road has a bus stop for Lakeside’s school children.
I contacted the North Bend superintendent on April 4 and was told that no one from the city office had reached out to him to inquire about the safety of the students being picked up and dropped off at the bus stop on North Lake Road.
One of the eight golden rules according to the ATV Safety Institute is to “Never ride on paved roads, except to cross when done safely and permitted by law…” This would not only be a risk for ATV riders but, for others on North Lake Road. (For further information regarding ATV industry safety information, visit atvsafety.org.) I firmly believe that the safety of our children and the residents of Lakeside are more important than a few bucks going into the city’s coffers. I also believe that by encouraging behavior, which is against the manufacturer’s recommendations, the city may incur a huge legal liability.
Based on my research, the proposed route to include North Lake Road is extremely dangerous and should be rejected. I encourage Lakeside’s registered voters to research this issue, and I am confident you will reach a similar conclusion.
Vote “NO” on the extension of the ATV route to include North Lake Road.
Mark Crouch
Lakeside
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In