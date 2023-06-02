I will be voting for both Gayle Wilcox and Sue Gold to join the Coos-Curry Electric Cooperative Board of Directors (CCEC) and highly recommend everyone to do so. Given the misinformation which has been supplied by our Board incumbents regarding our CCEC financial instability and future, I worry we soon will be burdened with increased monthly electric rates, fees, and assessments. I am also very concerned regarding our enormous CCEC debt which the incumbents have created in the past 2-years (amounting to about $4500 per EACH-CCEC Member). Sue Gold and Gayle Wilcox are very well known and familiar Curry County leaders and consistently demonstrated they know how to run fiscally responsible businesses plus government agencies and programs. I hope you will join me and vote for Sue and Gayle. It is time for a change and to have member representation on the board.
Pamela Thorsch
