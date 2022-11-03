I support Jessica Engelke for another term as North Bend Mayor. Jessica is a long time North Bend resident and major North Bend supporter.

She has proven over and over again how much she cares about our small community. She’s been working so hard to help with positive improvements and it shows. North Bend has really made some great changes. I can’t wait to see what she does next. Please vote for Jessica Engelke for North Bend Mayor.

