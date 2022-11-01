While I am not a resident of Coos County, I have long had the opportunity to work with a variety of elected officials from there. Through my experience as a mayor of Reedsport, a port commissioner, a utility director and my long list of work in statewide and regional bodies, I think I know a bit about good governance and effective leadership: I absolutely know that Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins excels at both. She is an accomplished and truly effective leader.
In every area in which I have had the great pleasure of working with Commissioner Cribbins, I have without fail found her to be incredibly bright, always willing to ask the toughest of questions, principled but open-minded, too, always seeking solutions, and ever dedicated to Coos County and her constituents there. In short, Melissa Cribbins is exactly what we all want our elected officials to be. I highly encourage you to cast your vote for Melissa Cribbins and re-elect her as Coos County commissioner.
