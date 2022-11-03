I urge you to join me in voting for Melissa Cribbins. We live in an amazing country where we get the opportunity to have a say in who will run our nation, state and local government. But, it is important that we do our research to make sure the best person to honor our beliefs and what is best for our nation, state and county.

Rod Taylor stated at the Chamber of Commerce candidate forum on September 14 that he is the co-founder of Citizens Restoring Liberty. According to Citizens Restoring Liberty’s webpage they are “peaceful gathering of concerned citizens seeking to restore our liberty through legal constitutional means. We specifically reject any principles of racial supremacy or violence of any kind.” Rod Taylor is also the same man who was at the Washington DC capital on January 6, 2021, when a mob of citizens was at the capital for a protest that turned into a riot. He was also arrested that evening for curfew violation.

