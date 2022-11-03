I urge you to join me in voting for Melissa Cribbins. We live in an amazing country where we get the opportunity to have a say in who will run our nation, state and local government. But, it is important that we do our research to make sure the best person to honor our beliefs and what is best for our nation, state and county.
Rod Taylor stated at the Chamber of Commerce candidate forum on September 14 that he is the co-founder of Citizens Restoring Liberty. According to Citizens Restoring Liberty’s webpage they are “peaceful gathering of concerned citizens seeking to restore our liberty through legal constitutional means. We specifically reject any principles of racial supremacy or violence of any kind.” Rod Taylor is also the same man who was at the Washington DC capital on January 6, 2021, when a mob of citizens was at the capital for a protest that turned into a riot. He was also arrested that evening for curfew violation.
Rod Taylor has stated he will not allow the county to accept federal/state funds due to the “strings attached.” The county’s budget is approximately $125 million and only $25 million is from the general fund/property taxes.
Rod Taylor continues to state he will promote local control by telling the state this county will not follow state mandates. I am not saying every decision that is made at the state level is a wise decision for our county, but I know there is a process to make changes and stating we are just not going to follow them is not the way to make a change. Many of the laws he wants the county to disobey are laws that were voted by the citizens of this state of Oregon.
Our current county commissioner, Melissa Cribbins, has worked to attract new businesses to Coos County and encourage our existing businesses to grow and stay. Ms. Cribbins understands the challenges regarding housing, healthcare, work and family.
President of AFSCME Local 2936
