I've heard county commissioner candidates speak at several events in recent weeks and although some are trying to "fire up the base," their rhetoric will end up getting Coos County nowhere.
When I hear Rod Taylor and Pam Lewis speak about bringing autonomy back to Coos County and "standing up to Salem," I hear an overly optimistic and "pie in the sky" agenda that will leave Coos County unrepresented and stalled in our progress towards a financially stable and secure community.
I've worked closely with government officials for over 25 years and, just like in the military, there is a chain of command in government. If you don't like what's coming down the pipeline, you can share your opinion and work towards change, but you can't simply ignore the law. That will either get Coos County nowhere or into trouble with the State, but it WILL NOT get us the results we all want.
Equally as important, I see the stability, progress, lower taxes and high functionality that the current county commissioners have created. Melissa Cribbins and John Sweet (along with Bob Main) govern like functioning adults, truly representing the needs of Coos County. They have shown that they can disagree and STILL create policies that support the growth and stability of our beautiful county. They are not interested in partisan fighting, but rather in seeing Coos County succeed while providing a healthy, stable, and financially secure future for all of our residents.
If you are concerned about government bureaucracy and overreach then I encourage you to vote for Melissa Cribbins and John Sweet who have SHOWN their ability to get things done.
A vote for Rod Taylor or Pam Lewis may satisfy your desire to stand up and yell at government representatives in Salem, but it won't achieve anything other than more red tape.
If you want to stand up to Salem, vote Cribbins and Sweet so that they can work together to make Coos County's voice loud and clear in the halls of state government.
Vote Melissa Cribbins and John Sweet for a strong and represented Coos County.
Andrew Morrison
Bandon
