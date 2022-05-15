Let’s get something straight.
The job of county commissioner is to see that the work of the county government is being performed. That the roads and bridges are maintained and built as required. That the parks are maintained, that the county Jail and sheriffs are functioning well, that the courts are working, that the various records are being properly maintained, elections are fairly and openly conducted and a long list of other functions that are required to keep a modern community functioning.
The job of county commissioner is NOT to impose a radical rightwing agenda under the guise of “liberty” on the people of Coos County. This is not the work that Rod Taylor is trying to get hired ( elected ) to perform. The job he wants to get hired for does not include the United Nations or global conspiracies. While these and many other conspiracies might be the concerns of the radical right, they do not belong in the day-to-day functioning at the county courthouse.
Rod Taylor does not understand the job he is seeking.
Melissa Cribbens has been a county commissioner for ten years. She does understand her job and what it entails. She knows how things work in government and how to get things done. How to acquire the resources necessary and lines of communication to accomplish the work and responsibilities of the Coos County government. Melissa Cribbens competently performs the job she has as a Coos County commissioner.
Vote for Melissa Cribbens
Richard Kuznitsky
North Bend
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In