I encourage you to vote for Charlotte Hutt for Position 7 on the North Bend School District Board. Charlotte and I were colleagues from 1995 to 2017 at Rogue Community College where we both taught.

Our community college operated on a tight budget, and Charlotte, as head of the Math Department, knew how to provide a quality experience for the students without overspending. Charlotte also has experience teaching K-12 and previously earned a Master’s in Math Education at OSU.

