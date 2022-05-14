Julie Brecke, a teacher for 14 years with the North Bend School District, will bring skills learned in the classroom; accurate and consistent record keeping, confidentiality, and clear and concise communication to the job of Coos County Clerk.
Growing up on the West Fork of the Millicoma near Allegany, she knows rural life and the spirit of Coos County. Join us in voting for Julie Brecke, for Coos County Clerk.
Tracy V. Pierce and Genelle Hanken
Coquille
