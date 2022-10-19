Who is Betsy Johnson?
She is a blunt, plainspoken and “slightly porkish”(her words) older woman running for Oregon governor.
Sign up for Full Access to all of the online content and E-Editions on the www.thewordlink.com website here!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly
|$15.00
|for 30 days
|Yearly
|$99.00
|for 365 days
Read all The World's news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $15 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
Sign up for delivery of The World Newspaper on Tuesdays and Fridays, and for Full Access to the www.theworldlink.com website and E-Editions here!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month Auto Pay
|$24.00
|for 30 days
|13 Weeks
|$68.00
|for 91 days
|26 Weeks
|$112.00
|for 183 days
|52 Weeks
|$192.00
|for 365 days
This subscription will allow existing subscribers of The World to access all of our online content, including the E-Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please email us at admin@countrymedia.net or call us at 1-541 266 6047.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Your last FREE article. SUBSCRIBE to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Who is Betsy Johnson?
She is a blunt, plainspoken and “slightly porkish”(her words) older woman running for Oregon governor.
Betsy’s run has given me hope for Oregon.
As a Curry County Commissioner some years ago, I first saw Betsy in action in Salem.
In a legislative committee she was asking the important, tough questions. She also listened. Her remarks reflected her understanding of the situation at hand. I was impressed.
As always, she was fierce but fair and displayed a good sense of humor.
Formerly the Senate’s most moderate Democrat, Betsy is running for Governor as an unaffiliated candidate, belonging to neither the Democrat nor Republican parties.
A long-time state senator, Betsy has been a strong and independent voice for the Oregon Coast and all of Oregon for over twenty years. An influential member of the Oregon Coastal Caucus, she was a friend of fisheries and other natural resources industries.
Until she stepped down to run for governor late last year, Betsy served as the Co-chair of the powerful Joint Committee on Ways and Means, the budgetary arm of the Oregon Legislature. She is a lady that understands the numbers.
Betsy’s positions on our state’s biggest issues, such as homelessness, crime, education and jobs reflect a pragmatic, collaborative approach to problem solving. Read about her positions at RunBetsyRun.com
These are unsettling times. Extremist views and hostile interactions dominate the relationship between our major political parties as well as in our society.
For true change to happen, we need an independent, experienced stateswoman, beholden to neither the Democrat nor the Republican parties… a maverick moderate!
Please vote Betsy for Oregon Governor!
Georgia Yee Nowlin,
Former Curry County Commissioner
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In