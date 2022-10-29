In January 2021, the City Council of North Bend came up with a list of 38 goals for the future. I was in disbelief that not one of those goals directly stated or targeted homelessness and the housing shortage, so I wrote a ‘Letter to the Editor’ pointing that out. Shortly thereafter, Mayor Engelke was quoted as wanting to revitalize the North Bend Downtown Association. As a former co-president of that group, that got my additional interest. We were able to get very derelict buildings, including Hotel North Bend, fully rehabilitated and initiated the façade improvement program, street-scape and traffic-calming measures which followed. John Briggs was the supportive mayor for the bulk of that work.

I called our City Administrator David Milliron and met with him and Mayor Engelke for about two hours on February 2, 2021. I was assured up-front that the homeless/housing crisis was very much being worked on. I promptly received a courtesy letter from Mr. Milliron with some further details and ending with ‘I look forward to sitting down again in the future.  “ :…cc:  Mayor Engelke.  

