I am not the person to usually throw my support behind an incumbent candidate, but I must throw my support very strongly behind Melissa Cribbins in the Coos County commissioner race. Her opponent would be incomprehensibly dangerous for Coos County. Her opponent, Mr. Taylor, is a fascist that founded a local fascist group called Citizens Restoring Liberty and participated in the fascist assault on the capitol on January 6th, 2021. He was arrested for it and likely investigated by the FBI for it. He participated in a fascist assault on our democracy.
To add insult to injury, he has come home and via his group, he has organized the interruption of Coos County commissioner meetings. He has also posted videos on right-wing video platforms Brighteon and Rumble, spreading wild conspiracies about things local and not. He has gleefully interviewed Q-Anon conspiracy theorist Anne Vandersteel and brought her to Coos County events. His politics do not bode well at all for the people of Coos County.
He may act nice, but his ideology is not nice. His group is also transphobic, fearmongers about race issues, is xenophobic and disregarded public health for individual freedom during the pandemic and could’ve got many people sick. Rod Taylor is not even fit for the offices he holds, let alone county commissioner.
Cribbins needs your votes this election because we have to protect Coos County from fascism and try to get the politics back to helping people, not doing nothing or hurting others. Volunteer for her, get a sign for her, share her posts. We cannot allow Rodney to have any control over this county. It is time to turn this bus around and stop the rightwing takeover.
Kamryn Stringfield
Coos Bay
