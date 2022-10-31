The wife and I enjoy visiting friends in Coos Bay. We were here last weekend for a youngster football game at Marshfield High School. Beautiful stadium, beautiful weather. As we were leaving after the game, a fast-talking young guy with a yellow union logo tee-shirt came up to me. He carried a clipboard with papers on it, asked if I would sign a petition to recall the hospital board. Being a board member in the past, I wanted to hear more. He told me the board had fired 44 nurses and needed to be recalled. I told him I don’t live here. He said sign anyway. I didn’t.

This seemed strange. I decided to find out more. Unless this hospital board has more power than God, no board has authority to fire anyone except the CEO. I asked around the stadium. Seemed about 90% of the people I talked to who signed the petition were unclear about why they signed it. The other 10% had union relatives who said do it. Wonder if union members know their money paid for this.

