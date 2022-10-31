The wife and I enjoy visiting friends in Coos Bay. We were here last weekend for a youngster football game at Marshfield High School. Beautiful stadium, beautiful weather. As we were leaving after the game, a fast-talking young guy with a yellow union logo tee-shirt came up to me. He carried a clipboard with papers on it, asked if I would sign a petition to recall the hospital board. Being a board member in the past, I wanted to hear more. He told me the board had fired 44 nurses and needed to be recalled. I told him I don’t live here. He said sign anyway. I didn’t.
This seemed strange. I decided to find out more. Unless this hospital board has more power than God, no board has authority to fire anyone except the CEO. I asked around the stadium. Seemed about 90% of the people I talked to who signed the petition were unclear about why they signed it. The other 10% had union relatives who said do it. Wonder if union members know their money paid for this.
First, it was wrong for canvassers to push for signatures from non-residents. Period. It's dishonest, but it can disqualify a campaign if enough signatures are not from residents.
Aside from that, you don't live here, you're apparently not too young, and you seem to somehow be interested in things which do *not* involve the problems with the hospital's leadership over many years. Doctors/nurses pay not being adequate enough to draw talent, the absurd hiring of a leader with a criminal past, the attempt to shutter the mental health facility in the hospital, etc.
Trust me, people who live here and have lived here aren't really too interested in what Republicans have to say about other Republicans. This *is not* a political issue.
