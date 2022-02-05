It isn't too late for a vision check. On January 14 The World, our newspaper had an article headlined “Public input needed for library site.” Two public meetings were held by our city council prior to that call for input at which time drawings were available to help us visualize the council's plans. However we still have time to register and will be voting on related bond measures. The council is adamant that the new library be built in Empire.
Please drive up Ocean Boulevard and inspect the empty lot next to the Dodge automobile dealership. That site is flat, has no structures restricting natural light, has no trees to be cut down and has easy on and off exits. It was purchased years ago by a former city council for relocating the downtown library.
This Ocean Boulevard property doesn't meet the “vision” of the new council. And it isn't big enough. The current council wants you to visualize a much bigger library site to be located in John Topits Park with one side facing the armory and the other facing the lake. The council wants you to visualize the trees that muffle the traffic noise and provide us with a forest within the city being chopped down so the 31,500-square-foot building is also visible to traffic on Newmark Avenue. And more trees need to be chopped down to provide, we are told, 50 parking spots which “possibly” could then be landscaped between cars. The 93,218 square foot Ocean Boulevard site simply isn't large enough to meet that 31,500-square-foot library's need for parking even if the library's footprint is cut in half be making it a two-story building. Chopping down the trees will also let in a lot of natural light. And then to meet the demand of all those library visitors needing better access to all those parking spaces the council wants you to visualize the Hull Street entrance to the park as it would be redesigned. Apparently the cost of the building doesn't cover parking or street expenses either.
Charlotte Koepke
Coos Bay
