It was a dark and stormy night in Empire. One of the Kyle Rittenhouse lookalike vigilantes shot and killed another of the Kyle Rittenhouse lookalike vigilantes while both were investigating a noise. He panicked and ran. A few blocks away a resident grabbed his skateboard running out to threaten the varmint which kept digging up the newly planted landscape.
As our Kyle Rittenhouse lookalike vigilante, with screwed up face and a single tear, was later to tell the jury he had tripped on his bootlace and fallen. He was defending himself, as he lay there with AK in hand, from someone running towards him with a skateboard in a threatening manner.
Now Empire is being put on notice that the Kyle Rittenhouse vigilantes are planning to form a “visual deterrent” neighborhood watch group. Why just think, if they form up on a corner where tourists drive by on their way to the beach (much as the formed up on a Highway 101 intersection a couple of weeks ago) how proud Coos Bay will be of our very own Kyle Rittenhouse lookalike vigilantes.
And the masked intruder who started this whole episode? Most likely washed his hands in the dog's water bowl, finished off the leftover kibble and wondered off to where ever raccoons go on dark and stormy nights.
Charlotte Koepke
Coos Bay
