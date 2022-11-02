I was at a local fast food restaurant today we saw an unresponsive young man. 911 had been called. Police showed up tried to get a response. The EMTs showed up and were talking to the young man and explained what they were doing.

They were so kind and respectful I just had to mention this. He was taken to the hospital and I hope he is OK. Very proud to see these professionals doing a great job in our community.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Have you voted yet in the Nov. 8 elections?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments