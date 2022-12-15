Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

I just wanted people of Bandon to know how grateful I am to the organizers of community meals who provided Thanksgiving meals for our community. As an aging housebound person, the delivery of our delicious meal was especially appreciated.

It was tastefully presented and good to eat. The delivery volunteers were happy and cheerful and brightened our day. Colleen Wiesel and her group of hard workers are to be commended for reviving this tradition. Their hard work made lots of elderly people happy and definitely thankful. It takes a village and makes one appreciate our friendly supportive Bandon community.



