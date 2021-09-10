Vaccinations, masking and distancing are time-proven methods of slowing the spread of a virus. COVID 2019 mutated to DELTA 2021 by adapting, spreading more easily and becoming more virulent.
In the name of “freedom,” some are refusing to practice the methods that slow the virus down. It seems forgotten that freedom demands responsibility, and that none of our freedoms exist without cooperation. As the Delta variant grows stronger, more people are falling ill and dying from this avoidable illness. The virus races forward while humanity debates its self-imposed regression. Thankfully, the solution is simple: To accept our responsibilities; vaccinate, mask and distance to return to the new normal.
Rae Lea Cousens
North Bend
