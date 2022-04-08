How utterly ridiculous. The great land grab is not the answer for discontentment. Don't hate Portland. If you don't like liberal politics, exercise your democratic free will, well-within defined parameters, to change regimes. Change legislative leadership to your liking, but keep your sharpies off Oregon's topography.
Crater Lake, Idaho!? Not on my watch!
It's an absurd, radical, conservative, off-the-rails, mindset, though completely predictible, to use a sharpie to fabricate a narrative to steal a national treasure nestled within Oregon territory and create a Pacific Ocean coastline for Idaho. Idaho, I tell ya! It's beyond ignorant.
Moscow, Idaho? Aw, now it makes more sense.
As an Oregon native son (Ashland) OREGON [not] Ashland, Idaho, I spent my youth in Klamath Falls, Burns, Grants Pass, and Coos Bay graduating from Marshfield. (Go Pirates!)
I played at Autzen stadium home of the Idaho Ducks. Wait a minute! That's not right. Parallel universes be like that...
My dad was born in Glenns Ferry, Idaho. I watched the July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 moon landing in my uncle's living room. I still have family there (aunts, uncles, cousins). While I love family and spuds in all forms, the rationale to annex Oregon is not progressive, logical, or reasonable. It's dumb. It's a false flag, a fool's errant, a waste of time, money, energy, and print.
Be more productive, innovative, and sound. That said, I would be in favor of changing Grants Pass to Smoke Valley, depending on this summer's fire season forest management.
Bottom line: We simply MUST STOP anointing aristocrats, bigots and bullies, conspiracy theorists, and obstructionists as our rulers!
Raise the bar already!
Steve William Laible, MBA
Retired Mustang (USAF/Captain)
MHS ~ Class of 1971
Candidate for Congress, 4th District
