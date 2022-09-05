I grew up in the south, had a great church, loving family, and seven siblings. I was stationed at Fort Benning for 39 months in the late '60s then started my career at GE doing appliance sales and repair. I traveled to 48 states and never met a white supremacist, or felt assumptions about me.
In 2009, when I moved to North Bend for retirement, it seemed everywhere I went I was told by people that they voted for Barack Obama. I'm far too old to engage in these conversations. Donald Trump became president and random people started telling me they voted Hillary, why? My parents were Republicans, I have always voted Republican. When I voted for Trump, my kids and grandkids all told me I was voting against my own people. I was essentially being told that black men like myself should have one monolith of thought.
The more I read and seen on television, the more I found inconsistencies in the anti-Trump stories, and noticed their willful ignorance. I'm reminded of a quote by Malcom X, "The white conservatives aren't friends of the Negro either, but they at least don't try to hide it. They are like wolves; they show their teeth in a snarl that keeps the Negro always aware of where he stands with them. But the white liberals are foxes, who also show their teeth to the Negro but pretend that they are smiling. The white liberals are more dangerous than the conservatives; they lure the Negro, and as the Negro runs from the growling wolf, he flees into the open jaws of the "smiling" fox."
In today's political climate, I don't see the "Trumpers" as my enemy, nor do I see Biden voters as my enemy. We are all human, Americans, and children of God. I do agree with Malcom on one thing, Democrats are using the plight of my great great great grandparents, as if slavery is a problem today. People that look like me are nothing but pawns being used by the party of the KKK to seem virtuous.
Johnathan Kennedy Davis Jr.
