I grew up in the south, had a great church, loving family, and seven siblings. I was stationed at Fort Benning for 39 months in the late '60s then started my career at GE doing appliance sales and repair. I traveled to 48 states and never met a white supremacist, or felt assumptions about me. 

In 2009, when I moved to North Bend for retirement, it seemed everywhere I went I was told by people that they voted for Barack Obama. I'm far too old to engage in these conversations. Donald Trump became president and random people started telling me they voted Hillary, why? My parents were Republicans, I have always voted Republican. When I voted for Trump, my kids and grandkids all told me I was voting against my own people. I was essentially being told that black men like myself should have one monolith of thought. 

