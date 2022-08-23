Dysfunction can take many forms. For North Bend City Council, it’s the refusal to involve the Parks Committee on decisions involving city parks.
Updated: August 23, 2022 @ 3:13 pm
Dysfunction can take many forms. For North Bend City Council, it’s the refusal to involve the Parks Committee on decisions involving city parks.
In May, City Administrator Milliron emailed councilors on a resident’s request for
a park bench in her son’s memory. He recommended council refer creation of a memorial bench policy to the Parks Committee, which meets only upon a referral.
Over the next six weeks and six council meetings, no councilor said anything publicly on the referral. I finally placed the matter on the July 25 work session agenda. Council took no action. One councilor said that the matter should be left to the Parks Master Plan update, several years out,
I brought the referral back on the August 8 agenda, and said we should have a policy and the Parks Committee was up to the task. They have not met since September 2021. Mr. Milliron then said that he had addressed the matter. He and the parks superintendent chose a bench design and drafted a request form, available on the city website.
So, mission accomplished, but what other designs might have been considered by the Parks Committee? Would memorial trees be an option? Other thoughts and ideas?
To recap, Mr. Milliron recommended referral to the Parks Committee, but changed his approach after the council declined action over two months. Ironically, another councilor thanked Mr. Milliron on his initiative.
Last September, the Parks Committee was split on Mr. Milliron’s disc golf pilot project in Ferry Road Park; it was to sunset in October. A petition in opposition gathered 400 signatures; Mr. Milliron threatened the initiating committee member with an ethics complaint. There was no subsequent council debate on the pilot project. No one put it on the agenda. The tee-offs now have concrete pads.
My resolution that pilot projects need council approval failed to get a council vote even after I revised it, upon a councilor’s request, to apply only to city parks.
Council elections are just around the corner. Consider voting for candidates who will rise to the occasion, include our city committees in decisions, and exercise oversight.
Susanna Noordhoff, Councilor
North Bend
