The COVID virus has exploded in Coos County. Today in the local Safeway, I saw several people with no mask. As I stopped in one aisle, a lady came in stopped right next to me with no mask. I asked her not to come near without a mask, and she just laughed.
Later l saw her in another aisle arguing with another customer about the mask policy. I get take out dinner two or three times a week...in the places I go, the staff is all no mask. This is the cause of the big surge. Please folks stop spreading this. Even a mild case can be dangerous.
Rick Shearer
Coos Bay
