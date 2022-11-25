I didn't see a World Link update for the North Bend skating rink, so here's an excerpt, as well as a link at the bottom for the full report. Not all details are revealed in that report, like where the heck are they setting this thing up *exactly*, but here are some wonderfully juicy bits:..."60-foot by 83-foot translucent event tent is expected to be installed on November 21st. We want to thank Travel Southern Oregon Coast (TSOC), a regional destination management organization focused on collaborating to enhance sustainable tourism, for its generous $30,000 grant for the purchase of the event tent for the City of North Bend....Representatives from Xtraice Rinks will be onsite to supervise the installation ( https://bit.ly/3toABUH) of the synthetic ice rink...[and] is expected to attract people of all ages....The indoor/outdoor...rink has a 12-year manufacturer’s warranty and 15-year lifespan, and will operate in the central downtown business district between Thanksgiving and Valentine’s Day. Included in the price are skate shelves, 120 skates in various sizes, double skate sharpening machine, sharpening machine vacuum, rubber floor roll for skate changing area, Penguin and Bear skating aids, installation kit, and assembly supervision. ...The synthetic ice skating rink purchase, as unanimously approved in a public City Council meeting, cost $74,418 plus shipping and was 100 percent paid for with transient lodging taxes, money collected when visitors book a stay at hotels and motels, bed and breakfast facilities..."The city's report is here: https://www.northbendoregon.us/newsview.aspx?nid=7394.
Jenny Jones
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In