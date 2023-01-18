Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Attending the Jan 3 meeting at the courthouse, I believe Coos County is really in a pickle with Rod Taylor. His groupies turned the meeting into a Bible study.

Mr. Taylor’s ideas are nonsense and will cost the county untold harm. I will not attend any more meetings with Taylor present. Sweet needs Main to help fend off the racial and dangerous ideas of Taylor but I’m guessing Main will do nothing. If you don’t have composure at public meetings you don’t have anything.



4
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

How often do you take a walk along our local ocean beach?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments