Attending the Jan 3 meeting at the courthouse, I believe Coos County is really in a pickle with Rod Taylor. His groupies turned the meeting into a Bible study.
Mr. Taylor’s ideas are nonsense and will cost the county untold harm. I will not attend any more meetings with Taylor present. Sweet needs Main to help fend off the racial and dangerous ideas of Taylor but I’m guessing Main will do nothing. If you don’t have composure at public meetings you don’t have anything.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In