So back in town for a few days and can see the union continues its assault on the local hospital. Hospital say double digit raises are for sure. Union says give us three times that much. Union negotiator is from Lake Oswego.

Local values in play? Nah. Saw this in our community, too. Elitest mindset and smaller town principles are not a good fit. He should go back to Nike. Union members beware.



