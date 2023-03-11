Regarding the negotiations between Bay Area Hospital and the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555, people must remember that this union, like all unions, is comprised of local people who are supporting their families. Unions are, by definition, made up of and led by their membership.
Through the power of collective action, people who work hard to make the world better for others have the right to ask for fair wages and benefits. People should also remember that the members of this particular union were lauded as heroes and frontline workers just a few months ago. It sounds like they earned what they are asking for and probably much more.
