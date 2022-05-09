With so much concern around the country about election integrity, from all sides of the political spectrum, I was relieved to get some accurate information in our non-partisan Oregon Voters’ Pamphlet. It clearly answered most of my questions and those I’ve heard from others, and tells where to get further information. I highly recommend reading it.
The Voters’ Pamphlet, on pages 6-7, answers many basic Frequently Asked Questions individuals may have about the voting process as it applies to them. And on page 11, it states the simple fact that “You have the right to vote! If you are a US citizen, live in Oregon, are 18 years old, and have registered to vote.” The right to vote is explained in further detail on that page.
Page 8 presents accurate information to help dispel some of the disinformation and many false fears being sown about the voting process in Oregon and around the country. As someone whose signature looks different almost every time I sign it, one of the reassuring things to me is that “If your ballot is rejected you will be notified and may have a chance to fix it. Plus you can view the status of your ballot at oregonvotes.gov/myvote.” And page 12 outlines various illegal practices related to voting that we should be aware of.
I think page 9 has some of the most important, and thankfully reassuring, information. There we can learn about the many policies and procedures put in place to ensure the accuracy of the vote count in all Oregon counties. I’m confident that if anyone tries to tamper with the votes, election officials will detect the problem and correct it before the vote is certified. And also having “contingency plans”, they should be able to secure the accuracy of the vote count.
Our right to vote is the foundation of our American democracy. The strength of our democracy is being tested in multiple ways, including undermining our faith in elections. We must defend our elections and our democracy before it’s too late.
Donna Leveridge-
Campbell
Bandon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In