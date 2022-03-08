As Ukraine burns

and children cry and cringe,

the world looks on in horror,

as homes and havens char and crumble,

smoke annihilates,

as Ukraine bleeds freedom.

History repeats itself,

as Babi Yar falls again,

wheat fields scorch,

Thousands run,

as brave men arm,

sitting ducks in a shooting gallery,

only this game, in the land of my ancestors,

has no winners.

Halia Pushkar

Member of Saturday Poets

North Bend

