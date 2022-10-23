Jessica Engelke is my daughter, but I would say this even if she wasn’t. I write this as an involved citizen. Jessica Engelke’s opponent is basing his campaign on misleading misinformation. To imply that Mayor Engelke does not listen to her constituents is simply not true. In fact, she has always been very involved in the community and is at most North Bend events asking citizens what they think and how the city can better serve them.
She has reached out to the public on numerous occasions to gather feedback on homeless parking, safety, youth activities as well as housing, to name a few. She has received backlash from doing her job, which is to preside over council meetings which includes holding to parliamentary procedure during public comment. Public comment, as she indicates each session, is “not a time to engage but a time to listen.”
