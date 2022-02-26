I cannot support the new library, even though I strongly support libraries and the Coos Bay Library has always been a wonderful resource for the community. I cannot support this move because of the location.

While I understand that a move is required and that costs are always a consideration, moving the library to a location where it will be overrun by drug users, violent street people and criminal elements defeats the purpose of having a new library. If the citizens who actually read are afraid to go to the library there is very little point in having a library.

There is a perfectly usable location on Newmark Ma's Garden, currently vacant, which has both extensive space for the physical library but also off-street parking for the patrons. This location has a large section once used as a nightclub and the remaining parts of the building could easily be incorporate into the main plant.

Given that the location committee has ignored this suitable location and selected a location fraught with danger and potential crime against persons I cannot support the relocation and the necessary bond issue to fund it.

Carol and Roland Miranda

Charleston

