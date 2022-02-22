I agree with a prior letter regarding "where" the new library should be built. I highly object to the library being built in John Topits Park. The park needs to stay as it is and not have library traffic driving up and down the street.
There is a huge empty lot on Ocean Boulevard next to the car dealership that would be perfect for the library as the lot is big enough for the new building plus parking and it does not take away from our access to John Topits Park. It seems that everything was not taken into consideration when the site was picked. Do not remove something of beauty in order to see a nice drawing on paper as opposed to what it would do to devastate John Topits Park. We deserve to be able to visit the park without a building or traffic.
I also agree with another letter regarding the huge amount spent on the roof, and, now the council wants to just build another building. Seems to be there are enough empty building in this town that we could figure out how to utilize a building that is currently standing....I am sure I am not the only person to think this way and I am trying to understand 'why' the city Council hasn't addressed this issue instead of just deciding to build a new complex.
Sandra Duncan
North Bend
